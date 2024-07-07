Man City looking to recoup majority of £100m transfer fee as concerns emerge over key star

Man City are willing to part ways with Jack Grealish this summer with the Premier League champions seeking to recoup the majority of the £100m transfer fee they paid for the winger three years ago.

The Englishman moved to the Etihad on a six-year deal during the summer of 2021 and following a slow start, the 28-year-old became a key player for the Manchester club during the 2022/23 campaign as Pep Guardiola’s side achieved a historic treble.

Grealish failed to replicate his performances last season and lost his starting spot in the Spaniard’s team.

Jeremy Doku often started ahead of the 28-year-old and during the crucial moment of the season, Phil Foden played on the left for Man City as they wrapped up the Premier League for the fourth year in a row and lost to Man United in the FA Cup final.

With the 2024/25 campaign around the corner, Football Insider reports that the Manchester club are ready to sell Grealish during the current transfer window and hope to recoup the majority of the £100m transfer fee they paid back in 2021.

Man City have concerns over Jack Grealish ahead of new season

According to the report, Man City have concerns over Grealish’s partying, despite that never being an issue for the winger during a season.

The Manchester club will find it hard to sell the 28-year-old coming off the season he just had and no club will be willing to pay a very large fee for the Englishman during the current transfer window given all the issues related to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Grealish is very likely to remain at Man City beyond this summer and will try to use the last campaign as fuel to win his place back in Guardiola’s team as City attempt to win five Premier League titles in a row.