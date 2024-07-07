Man United flop heading to La Liga as permanent exit edges closer

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is expected to join La Liga side Girona this summer to end his spell at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old, a standout member of the Ajax team that advanced to the Champions League semifinals in 2019, joined the Red Devils for around £39m (via Sky Sports) in the summer of 2020.

According to Fabrizio Romano, who has provided more information on the amounts involved, Man United will apparently receive more than simply €500,000 at the end of it all, with ‘simple’ add-ons reaching €4/5 million and beyond that.

🚨🔴 The agreement between Girona and Man United for Donny van de Beek is based on add-ons. It could go up to €4/5m based on appearances this season, also higher in case of more achievements. Permanent deal agreed but subject to personal terms to be discussed next week. pic.twitter.com/UzoiOMSEHP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2024

Van de Beek made an impression under ten Hag throughout his 175 games for Ajax, scoring 41 goals for the team.

In his debut campaign at Old Trafford, he made 36 appearances, although most of those were as substitutes. He only made four starts in the Premier League.

The Dutchman played for Everton on loan and Eintracht Frankfurt for the second half of the previous campaign.

Since Aleix Garcia left for Bayer Leverkusen last month, Girona are looking to add players to their midfield.

After completing his permanent move to Girona, Van de Beek will have the opportunity to reconstruct his career.

Van de Beek failed miserably at Man United

The 27-year-old’s time at United has been dreadful. His repeated injuries and poor form stopped him from fulfilling his potential.

It kept him from reaching the spectacular heights he did at Ajax.

Van de Beek will get the opportunity to shine in the Champions League with the Spanish team.

A move away from OId Trafford is just what his career needed at this stage as playing time at Man United was getting more difficult for him with each passing season.