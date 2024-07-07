Manchester United are looking for a central midfielder this summer as Casemiro is expected to leave the club.

The Red Devils suffered in the midfield position last season with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both failing to make an impact in a difficult season for the Premier League giants.

Man United finished eighth in the league and because of their poor performances last season, Erik ten Hag is ready to sign a new midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield.

The Red Devils, who are hoping to improve under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are preparing for a big summer in the transfer market.

Since Dan Ashworth can now resume his duties as sporting director, there has been an increase in transfer rumours and he is now likely to wrap up deals for new additions.

According to information from agent Guilherme von Cupper, United have made a bid for Benfica’s Joao Neves, according to the Portuguese daily Record.

The revised bid, which is reportedly valued at €70 million (£60 million), has been rejected once again.

Paris Saint-Germain have also had the same bid turned down.

Man United have suggested that this is the maximum price they are ready to spend for the Portugal star.

The Man United manager is reportedly aiming to bolster midfield.

Man United are far behind Benfica’s asking price

Neves’ contract includes a release clause of €120 million (£105 million), so it appears that any team looking to sign the midfield player would have to make an offer that is more in line with that sum.

The Benfica academy produced the defensive midfielder, who was elevated to the first team in January of last year.

At the young age of 19, he has already racked up over 70 first team appearances.

Man United will have to significantly improve their offer if they want to sign the Portuguese midfielder.