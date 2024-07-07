Medical completed as midfielder closes is on a move to Manchester City after rejecting offer from Tottenham

Manchester City are on the brink of signing former Tottenham Hotspur academy star Han Willhoft-King.

The Premier League champions have been monitoring Spurs’ academy talents closely, including Mikey Moore, but are now set to finalise a deal for Willhoft-King.

Han Willhoft-King turned down Tottenham offer to join Manchester City

The 18-year-old midfielder recently left Tottenham as a free agent after his contract expired. Despite Tottenham’s efforts to retain him with a new contract offer, Willhoft-King chose to explore new opportunities, leading him to Manchester City.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Manchester City had reached an agreement with the youngster, pending a medical.

According to the latest from Football Insider, Willhoft-King has successfully completed his medical and is now on the verge of signing with City.

Impressive youth career at Tottenham

Willhoft-King joined Tottenham at the age of six and has continuously excelled in the club’s development system. His progression through the Spurs system was highlighted by impressive performances in the U18 Premier League and the FA Youth Cup, where he appeared 41 times and scored four goals.

The teenager’s extraordinary talent earned him a reputation as one of the top players in his age bracket. In September 2022, The Guardian named him the best footballer in his age group.