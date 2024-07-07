Talks advanced as Marseille and Lazio push for 22-year-old Man United star

Mason Greenwood’s future at Man United is yet to be decided as Marseille and Lazio continue to push to sign the forward ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 22-year-old has been given additional time off by United as they continue to work on his transfer, reports The Athletic, with Marseille and Lazio in advanced talks to sign the Englishman this summer.

The Manchester club need to sell players during the current transfer window to fund new additions and Greenwood is on the transfer list with the Red Devils reportedly seeking £40m for the controversial footballer.

Greenwood has not trained at Carrington since his arrest for attempted rape, assault, and coercive control in January 2022 and subsequent suspension by Man United.

The Manchester club sent the forward on loan last season with the Man United star spending the campaign with Getafe in Spain.

The 22-year-old impressed with the La Liga club, producing 10 goals and assisting a further six across 36 matches in all competitions, which has attracted the interest of several clubs ahead of the current transfer window.

What clubs are interested in Man United’s Mason Greenwood this summer?

Marseille and Lazio are in advanced talks to sign Greenwood this summer but until they finalise a deal for the forward the race is still open.

According to Manchester Evening News, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also interested in the 22-year-old but have yet to make an official move for the forward.

It is unlikely that the three European giants will make a move for Greenwood over the coming weeks as the controversial footballer’s future remains up in the air.