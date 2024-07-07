£50m winger explains why he rejected Man United and Chelsea for European giants

Michael Olise has been confirmed as a Bayern Munich player on Sunday and upon the announcement the winger has explained why he chose the Bundesliga giants over the Premier League duo of Man United and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old was expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer as the French star had an achievable release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park.

This attracted a lot of top European clubs to Olise, especially off the back of his strong end to the 2023/24 campaign, where he produced seven goal contributions in the Eagles’ last six Premier League games.

In the end, Bayern Munich won the race for the Crystal Palace star and signed the winger as part of a £45m deal, plus £5m in add-ons and a sell-on clause included.

Ollie has penned a five-year contract until June 2029 at the Allianz Arena and having been unveiled as a new Bayern player, the 22-year-old has explained why he chose to move to Germany over remaining in the Premier League.

Michael Olise explains why he turned down Man United and Chelsea

Ahead of the summer transfer window opening, ESPN reported that Man United were considered the front-runners to sign Olise this summer as the Manchester club were big admirers of the player.

Chelsea also had an eye on his situation at Selhurst Park having attempted to sign the player during last summer’s transfer window after activating the £35m release clause in his old contract.

However, Olise decided to turn down the opportunity to stay in England and has now explained why he opted for a move to Bayern Munich.

“Talks with Bayern were very positive. I am very happy to be playing for such a big club,” the winger said via Fabrizio Romano when asked why he decided to join the German outfit over other clubs

“It’s a big challenge, exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and win titles.”