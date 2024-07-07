Newcastle urged to sign 51-time international forward after Euro 2024 exit

Newcastle supporters are urging their club to sign Italian winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a player almost constantly linked with the Magpies ever since their Saudi takeover in 2021 but he has thus far remained with Juventus, where has 32 goals and 23 assists to his name in 131 appearances across all competitions, winning two Coppa Italia titles.

Chiesa was a key part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020, while he also featured heavily as the Azzurri’s title defence ended at the round of 16 stage this summer.

The winger’s future is the subject of much speculation, with his contract in Turin now entering its final year.

Newcastle supporters back Chiesa bid

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano revealed on X that Juventus have set a €25m asking price for Chiesa, with the Old Lady open to selling the 51-time international and, at present, not considering renewing his contract.

????? Juventus consider price tag around €25m with add-ons included for Federico Chiesa as current deal expires in June 2025, not being extended. Juventus are prepared to sell Chiesa who's currently not part of Thiago Motta's plans, as confirmed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CpJ68tKj91 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2024

Given his previous links to St. James’ Park, it’s unsurprising to see Newcastle supporters getting excited about a potential move. It’s safe to say the fans have given their club the green light to make an approach.

One supporter wrote on X (via Newcastle World): “Chiesa at £25m is a no brainer, surely?”

Another wrote: “Wonder if Chiesa has been discussed internally by NUFC? Really is a steal at the price albeit with a poor injury record. Would be a statement while also being a huge bargain and the pace of the EPL could suit his dribbling skills. I’d take him over [Pedro] Neto any day.”

Newcastle might well be in need of a winger this summer, with Anthony Gordon heavily linked with an exit alongside Miguel Almiron, while Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson have already been sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest, respectively.