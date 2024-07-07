Video: Fan footage shows how Jordan Pickford’s brilliant mind-games before crucial penalty

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the man for the big occasion again last night as he helped Gareth Southgate’s side get past Switzerland on penalties with a great save from Manuel Akanji’s spot kick.

See below as some fan footage that has emerged since after the game shows that Pickford brilliantly wasted time before Akanji’s penalty attempt, which clearly got into the Swiss defender’s head…

Hi everyone here's Jordan Pickford being class. pic.twitter.com/k1ZAazsSd5 — Rob Armstrong (@Rob_Arms_) July 6, 2024

Pickford is not the biggest name in this England side, but he’s rarely if ever let the national team down, and this was another memorable moment from him when the team needed it most.

It was a close game between England and Switzerland, but the Three Lions scraped through again and now have a huge opportunity as they’ve made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.