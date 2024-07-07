Video: Fan footage shows how Jordan Pickford’s brilliant mind-games before crucial penalty

Everton FC Manchester City
Posted by

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the man for the big occasion again last night as he helped Gareth Southgate’s side get past Switzerland on penalties with a great save from Manuel Akanji’s spot kick.

See below as some fan footage that has emerged since after the game shows that Pickford brilliantly wasted time before Akanji’s penalty attempt, which clearly got into the Swiss defender’s head…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea dealt blow in their pursuit of 24-year-old Premier League star
Exclusive: “Gap in valuation” slowing down Tottenham transfer deal, says Fabrizio Romano
Man United flop heading to La Liga as permanent exit edges closer

Pickford is not the biggest name in this England side, but he’s rarely if ever let the national team down, and this was another memorable moment from him when the team needed it most.

It was a close game between England and Switzerland, but the Three Lions scraped through again and now have a huge opportunity as they’ve made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

More Stories Jordan Pickford Manuel Akanji

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.