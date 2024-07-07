Report confirms Man United interest in signing €100 million-rated defender

Benfica defender Antonio Silva has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, the 20-year-old central defender is a target for Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to break the bank for him.

He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Benfica could demand his release clause to be paid in full. The central defender has a €100 million release clause and his contract.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class defender in the coming seasons. Manchester United need defensive reinforcements and the Benfica star would be a future investment for them. He could develop into a key player for the club and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run as well.

Man United need Antonio Silva

Manchester United conceded 58 goals in the league last season and it is one area that is in need of strengthening. Signing a quality central defender should be top priority for Manchester United. Silva might be 20-years-old but he is extremely talented and he has the quality to hit the ground running in the Premier League. He is only going to improve with coaching and experience and the Red Devils must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the young defender and it would be a huge step up for him. He will look to compete for major trophies with Manchester United if the transfer goes through.

Manchester United will be looking to compete for major trophies and get back into the Champions League next season. Signing quality young talents like Silva will certainly help them fulfil their ambitions.