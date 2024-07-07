Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has sent a classy and heartfelt message to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka after he scored the equaliser and then a penalty in the shoot-out victory over Switzerland in last night’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash.

Sancho is not with the England squad this summer despite some fine form during his time on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, but he’s clearly cheering the team on while he enjoys his summer holidays.

See below as Sancho singled out Saka for praise, in what was clearly an emotional moment for him as he recalled how he, Saka and Marcus Rashford all suffered horrific racist abuse after missing penalties for England in the final of Euro 2020…

Saka showed great courage to step up and score for his country at a big moment, with that miss from three years ago likely to have been at the back of his mind.

England will now take on the Netherlands in the semi-finals of this summer’s Euros, while France and Spain meet in the other game.

We’ve not really seen the best of Gareth Southgate’s side yet, but there’s clearly a strong mentality there after late comebacks against Switzerland and Slovakia.