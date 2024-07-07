Exclusive: Arsenal plan Bukayo Saka contract talks amid transfer interest from Man City & Real Madrid

Arsenal are planning to hold talks with Bukayo Saka over a new contract after Euro 2024, with clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid monitoring his situation, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Saka only signed a new deal at the Emirates Stadium just over a year ago, with the England international currently tied down to 2027, though the Gunners would like to extend that contract even further.

Sources with a close understanding of Saka’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are keen to extend the 22-year-old’s stay until 2029/30, with discussions set to take place soon as interest from other elite clubs is thought to have grown recently.

Man City are long-term admirers of Saka, though he’s never shown a willingness to leave Arsenal, while other clubs to watch could be Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal, however, value Saka at around €200million, so it’s hard to imagine a deal for the winger being at all realistic any time soon, especially if the Hale End academy graduate ends up agreeing to extend his stay at the club.

Saka transfer: Could Arsenal lose their star player?

Saka has shone at Arsenal, becoming one of the big names of the first-team after rising up from representing them at youth level, so one imagines he feels perfectly at home in north London.

Mikel Arteta is building an exciting long-term project at AFC, so he surely won’t want to lose a player like Saka, even if the likes of City and PSG surely have it in them to pay crazy money for him.

Saka’s form at Euro 2024 has got him on the radar of Europe’s elite once again, so Arsenal fans will no doubt hope the club can get new contract talks going as soon as possible so this doesn’t threaten to turn into too much of a saga.