33-year-old set for shock retirement following Liverpool exit

Thiago Alcantara has decided to retire from professional football following his departure from Liverpool at the end of last season.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Spaniard still loves the sport following his decision and is ready for a new chapter in football.

The 33-year-old is likely to go into coaching as he is one of the brightest minds seen in football over recent years. Thiago was one of the most gifted players of his generation but despite his incredible technical ability, the midfielder had to deal with injury issues throughout his entire career.

Thiago played just five minutes for Liverpool throughout the 2023/24 campaign as he dealt with several issues and this is likely the main reason for his decision to retire following his exit from Anfield at the end of the season.

The season before, the 33-year-old also had a major problem with his hip, and back-to-back campaigns like this likely caused the midfielder to lose confidence in his body being able to stay fit and therefore, he thought it best to hang up his boots.

Thiago Alcantara’s brilliant career in football

Thiago’s career has seen him play for some of Europe’s biggest clubs having worn the shirts of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. The 33-year-old won the Champions League twice, in addition to La Liga, the Bundesliga and the FA Cup.

Away from club football, Thiago earned 46 caps for Spain, scoring twice and assisting a further nine in his nation’s shirt.

It is sad to see a player of the former Liverpool star’s quality retire so early but it was a pleasure to watch the midfield maestro over the last decade.