Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old is yet to agree on a new contract with the Blues and talks between the two parties have stalled. The England international is a target for Tottenham Hotspur but a report from football insider claims that he is unlikely to leave Chelsea now.

Initially, it was reported that Chelsea are under financial pressure and they need to sell the midfielder in order to balance the books. However, it seems that they have now complied with the profit and sustainability regulations and they can afford to keep the midfielder at the club.

In addition to that, Gallagher is not too keen on securing an exit from his boyhood club either. The development will come as a major blow for Tottenham who were hoping to sign him.

Gallagher has established himself as a quality central midfielder in the Premier League and he could have been a superb acquisition for Tottenham. Players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have been linked with moves away from the North London club and they will need to bring in a quality replacement.

Gallagher would have improved Tottenham

The Chelsea midfielder certainly fits the profile and he could have been the ideal fit for their style of football as well.

The hardworking midfielder would have added defensive cover, drive and creativity to the Tottenham midfield. Apart from his qualities as a player, his leadership skills would have been invaluable for Tottenham as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to move on to other targets now.

Spurs need to add more quality and depth to their squad if they want to push for major trophies next season. They will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification as well.