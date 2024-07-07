Talks entering its final phase; improved bid already prepared – Tottenham could have transfer finalised by next week

The transfer saga involving Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal and AC Milan appears to be approaching its conclusion.

Reports have indicated that the player has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club, but negotiations over the transfer fee have been prolonged.

Tottenham have been holding out for a fee close to €20 million for the Brazilian defender. However, AC Milan have been aiming to secure the player for a reduced amount.

How to buy tickets for England vs Netherlands

Despite the lengthy discussions, recent updates suggest that the deal is finally nearing its final stages.

Clubs close to agreeing a fee for Emerson Royal

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto reported earlier today that negotiations are set to enter their final phase next week.

The final figure agreed upon is expected to be slightly less than €20 million. This update was followed by a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed that AC Milan are preparing to send an improved bid worth over €15 million to Tottenham.

He shared on X:

“AC Milan are prepared to send new bid to Spurs for Emerson Royal as they hope to get the deal done next week. Proposal will be in excess of €15m, talks between clubs to continue. Emerson wants Milan move, as revealed in May; he’s already agreed on five year contract.”

???? AC Milan are prepared to send new bid to Spurs for Emerson Royal as they hope to get the deal done next week. Proposal will be in excess of €15m, talks between clubs to continue. Emerson wants Milan move, as revealed in May; he’s already agreed on five year contract. pic.twitter.com/C2vzxOXvFx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024

Emerson Royal has reportedly made up his mind about the move to Milan and has already agreed on a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

The right-back’s desire to join AC Milan has been clear since May, and the completion of this deal now seems imminent.

He lost his starting place in the team to Pedro Porro when the Spaniard arrived from Sporting last January.

Since then, his role has been reduced to as a backup right-back, although he played several games as a makeshift centre-back and left-back last season due to Tottenham’s injury woes.