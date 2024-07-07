Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old England international has been a key player for the Eagles in the Premier League and he scored 11 goals and picked up 5 assists in all competitions last season.

He has been linked with a number of clubs and a report from Give Me Sport claims that Tottenham are a leading club in the race to sign him.

It will be interesting to see if the North London club can secure an agreement to sign the player in the coming weeks.

The attacking midfielder has a £60 million release clause in his contract and that could prove to be a major problem for Tottenham as they look to sign him. They will need to improve the other areas of their squad as well and spending £60 million on Eze might not be ideal.

The 26-year-old will be expected to compete with James Maddison for the attacking midfield role. He can operate in the wide areas as well. He will add goals and creativity to the side in the final third and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Eberechi Eze would improve Tottenham

Eberechi Eze has shown that he has the physical and technical attributes to compete at the highest level and he is good enough to play for the best teams in the country.

Tottenham have an exciting project and he will be attracted to the possibility of joining them. Spurs will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they need more quality and depth in the side in order to do well across multiple competitions.

They need more cutting edge in the attack and the Crystal Palace star would be the ideal acquisition. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can negotiate a more reasonable price for the attacking midfielder in the coming weeks.