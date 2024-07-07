England star’s penalty vs Switzerland recorded as the second most powerful shot of the tournament

England secured a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 following a dramatic penalty shootout win against Switzerland.

Switzerland took the lead in the 75th minute through Breel Embolo. However, England responded immediately, with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka scoring an incredible goal from outside the box just five minutes later.

The match went to extra time and then to penalties. England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a key save by deny Manuel Akanji.

England’s penalty takers—Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, and Trent Alexander-Arnold—all scored theirs to send England through to the next round where they will face Netherlands.

Trent’s penalty recorded as second most powerful strike in Euro 2024

The Liverpool star’s match winning penalty has been recorded as the second most powerful strike in the tournament so far.

As per Daily Mail, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s powerful strike was clocked at a maximum speed of 125.6 km/h (78 mph) by Adidas technology used in the tournament’s match ball.

It was the second most powerful strike in the tournament so far. This incredible effort found its way into the top left corner of the net, sealing England’s victory.

The only shot from open play to exceed Alexander-Arnold’s strike was Slovenia captain Erik Janza’s thunderbolt in their 1-1 draw with Denmark, which reached a speed of 128.76 km/h (80 mph).

Despite facing criticism and being used out of position by England manager Gareth Southgate throughout the tournament, Alexander-Arnold rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

His penalty showcased his nerves of steel and technical prowess, ensuring England’s progression to the semi-finals.

And he was not given the nod against Switzerland. He was only brought on moments before the penalties in place of Phil Foden, and was given the responsibility of taking the decisive one.