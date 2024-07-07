Chelsea are clearly excited about incoming signing Renato Veiga, with transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano explaining that they rate him highly as an option in a few different positions.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Veiga from Basel, with this €14-15m deal likely to be finalised early next week.

Chelsea are happy to be closing in on this smart signing of a top young talent on the cheap, and Romano expects he can fill in at either centre-back, left-back or midfield, so Veiga looks set to fill in in a number of roles in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited at the arrival of this big prospect for the future, with the Blues continuing to do well to identify and recruit some of the finest young players from all around the world.

Veiga transfer: Romano’s update on imminent Chelsea deal

“Renato Veiga is on his way to Chelsea in a €14-15m move from FC Basel. He’s seen as someone who can play centre-back, left-back or defensive midfield, so he covers a lot of positions,” Romano said.

“Chelsea see Veiga as a talent with huge potential, and available for a cheap price. He’s the perfect profile for what they wanted and needed. There are no add-ons or sell-on because Chelsea preferred to agree on €14m fixed fee believing it was a good deal for them.”

It will be interesting to see if Veiga goes straight into the CFC starting XI on a regular basis or if he’s more of a signing for the future, but either way it certainly seems like they’ve struck themselves a good deal on the cheap here.

Chelsea fans are used to seeing big money spent on ready-made superstars but this kind of long-term approach might end up being more sustainable once the project really takes off.