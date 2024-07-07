Video: England’s embarrassing short corner against Switzerland goes viral after ending in a pass back to Pickford

Despite England’s 5-3 victory over Switzerland in a penalty shootout, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament against the Netherlands, fans have expressed frustration with the team’s style of play under Gareth Southgate.

A particular moment that has drawn widespread criticism on social media is a short corner routine attempted by England.

The video, now viral, shows the team passing the ball all the way back to their own goalkeeper after a corner highlighting the uninspiring tactics of the England team.

Watch the bizarre corner below:

Warra corner for England. Euro 2024 winners???? pic.twitter.com/bJC0oTGk8v — Akanji? (@AkanjiSZN_) July 7, 2024

England corner goes all the way back to Pickford. Gareth Southgate: pic.twitter.com/pkjIuzSItF — Craig (@Y2Craig) July 6, 2024