Video: England’s embarrassing short corner against Switzerland goes viral after ending in a pass back to Pickford

Despite England’s 5-3 victory over Switzerland in a penalty shootout, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament against the Netherlands, fans have expressed frustration with the team’s style of play under Gareth Southgate.
A particular moment that has drawn widespread criticism on social media is a short corner routine attempted by England.
The video, now viral, shows the team passing the ball all the way back to their own goalkeeper after a corner highlighting the uninspiring tactics of the England team.
Watch the bizarre corner below:
England corner goes all the way back to Pickford.
Gareth Southgate has faced a lot of criticism for his tactics this tournament, but this innovative short corner routine deserves recognition. It's a true tactical masterclass.
