Video: England’s embarrassing short corner against Switzerland goes viral after ending in a pass back to Pickford

England National Team
Despite England’s 5-3 victory over Switzerland in a penalty shootout, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament against the Netherlands, fans have expressed frustration with the team’s style of play under Gareth Southgate.

A particular moment that has drawn widespread criticism on social media is a short corner routine attempted by England.

The video, now viral, shows the team passing the ball all the way back to their own goalkeeper after a corner highlighting the uninspiring tactics of the England team.

Watch the bizarre corner below:

 

