Video: Liverpool players engage in unusual new training routine introduced by Arne Slot

Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot resumed training in the preparation for new season.

Several players have reported back to AXA as they underwent the first training session under the new manager.

Slot has already made one big change to their training routine, finishing off the Lactate test and introducing a 6-Minute Race Test (6MRT).

Another bizarre training routine was witnessed in a video posted by Liverpool’s official account.

The Liverpool players are seen indulging in a bout of shadow boxing, which they seemed to throughly enjoy.

He’s got them scrapping as a warm up, you’re all fucked next season. https://t.co/ipnHMEVyOz — Pinder (@PINDERLFC94) July 7, 2024