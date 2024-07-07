Video: Liverpool players engage in unusual new training routine introduced by Arne Slot

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot resumed training in the preparation for new season.

Several players have reported back to AXA as they underwent the first training session under the new manager.

Slot has already made one big change to their training routine, finishing off the Lactate test and introducing a 6-Minute Race Test (6MRT).

Another bizarre training routine was witnessed in a video posted by Liverpool’s official account.

The Liverpool players are seen indulging in a bout of shadow boxing, which they seemed to throughly enjoy.

 

More Stories Arne Slot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.