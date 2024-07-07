Euro 2024 stat shows Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best as Liverpool star tops metric

The Netherlands booked their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after overcoming Turkey in a tough battle with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk playing a key role in the Dutch victory.

The win sets up a mouth-watering clash with England on Wednesday as Ronald Koeman’s men look to reach the final of a European Championship for the first time since they won the tournament in 1988.

The Netherlands showed a lot of heart to come from behind against Turkey and a key player that helped them achieve it was their captain.

According to Squawka, Van Dijk won more duels (7) and more aerial duels (6) than any other player against Turkey. This takes the defender to 18 for his entire Euro 2024 campaign, which is more than any other player in the tournament.

It highlights that the 32-year-old is still a huge presence at the back and remains one of the best defenders in the world.

Many have started to doubt Van Dijk throughout the tournament and that may have proven to be a bit premature.

Virgil van Dijk remains one of the best defenders in the world

At one point in his career, Van Dijk looked unbeatable and was undoubtedly the best centre-back in football. That title is not assured these days but it doesn’t mean that the Dutch captain has fallen off.

The Liverpool star showed moments of vulnerability last season and throughout the Euros, but his performance against Turkey highlights just how good he still is.

If the Netherlands are to go on and win Euro 2024, they will need their captain, and there is no doubt that the 32-year-old will step up during the semi-final against England and then in a potential final against France or Spain in Berlin.