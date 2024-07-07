Crystal Palace walk away from almost agreed deal for €12m playmaker

Crystal Palace have reportedly walked away from a deal to sign talented young midfielder Aster Vranckx from Wolfsburg.

The 21-year-old Belgian has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and also has experience from a spell on loan at AC Milan.

Palace were seemingly in quite advanced talks to sign Vranckx for around €12million, but reports suggest they have now decided to walk away from the deal.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport state that Vranckx could now be a target for Fiorentina as Palace have seemingly pulled out of the deal in the last few days.

It is not entirely clear why Palace have decided not to pursue this signing, but it will be interesting to see who they go after instead as they continue to build an exciting squad under impressive new manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace can perhaps do without signing Vranckx, but it’s still a slightly surprising move and it will be interesting to see if it ends up being one they live to regret.