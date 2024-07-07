West Ham striker closing in on exit to Premier League rivals

West Ham striker Danny Ings is closing in on a return to Premier League rivals Southampton, according to reports.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell at St. Mary’s Stadium between 2018 and 2021, scoring 46 goals in 100 appearances across all competitions, including 41 in 91 Premier League outings.

That form earned Ings a £25m move (per BBC Sport) to Aston Villa, while he later moved to West Ham for an initial £12m in January 2023.

However, since leaving Southampton, Ings has managed just 16 goals in 85 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa and West Ham combined.

It’s understood the latter are now willing to part ways with the three-time England international this summer in order to help finance a summer rebuild under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Danny Ings closing in on Southampton return

According to Sunday People (via West Ham Zone), Southampton are closing in on a deal to re-sign Ings.

It’s understood a £6m fee has been agreed, with the two clubs now negotiating the structure of the deal.

The transfer is one that appears to make sense for all parties, boosting West Ham coffers while offering Saints vital Premier League experience up-front upon their return to the top flight after winning the Championship playoffs.

As for Ings, he can now return to the club where he enjoyed the most successful spell of his career to date, which included a 22-goal Premier League return in 2019/20 that ultimately earned him a recall to the England national team.