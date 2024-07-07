Exclusive: Chelsea continuing transfer talks over 19-year-old, he prefers CFC over two major European clubs

Chelsea are continuing negotiations over the potential transfer of Atlanta United’s talented young left-back Caleb Wiley, who has also attracted interest from a number of other clubs.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have told CaughtOffside that Wiley is leaning towards joining Chelsea, and would then move on loan to Strasbourg as part of the deal, while he’s likely to cost around €9m in total.

The 19-year-old has decided to prioritise Chelsea, despite also meeting with European giants Juventus and Sevilla, while there has also been some interest from Brighton and AC Milan, but without approaches being made from those clubs.

Wiley is an exciting prospect and it’s little surprise to see so many top clubs trying to lure the United States international to Europe, with the player surely set to benefit from gaining experience at Strasbourg before later linking up with Chelsea.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Wiley is close to agreeing a long-term contract with Chelsea, committing himself to the west London club until 2030.

Wiley transfer: Chelsea continuing to target elite young players

Wiley is yet another exciting young player to head to Stamford Bridge, with deals also in place for the likes of Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez and now Renato Veiga.

It remains to be seen if this approach will finally deliver success to Chelsea, but it’s clear the owners believe in this long-term project, with Wiley looking like potentially another smart investment.

Even if he’s not someone Chelsea fans will get to see in action straight away, it’s clear a number of top clubs wanted him as well, so he’s sure to be one to watch in the years to come.