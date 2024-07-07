“All approved” – Manchester United get green light on two major transfers

Manchester United are reportedly making major progress on the transfers of Dutch duo Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt, according to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Romano stated that both players have spoken to Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, and the club are now ready to advance on these deals in the coming days.

Romano also said that it’s all approved on the salary and commission for Zirkzee, which had been a problem for AC Milan in their pursuit of the Bologna forward, as Romano noted in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside earlier today.

Zirkzee looks an exciting young talent, while De Ligt is an experienced performer who can hopefully enjoy his peak years at Old Trafford after a bit of a dip in at Bayern Munich in the last couple of years.

With Raphael Varane leaving United in the summer as he came to the end of his contract, it’s surely vital for MUFC to bring in someone like De Ligt as an upgrade on the ageing Harry Maguire and the injury-prone Lisandro Martinez.

United fans will no doubt hope for further positive updates on these deals in the coming days, as this duo arriving would undoubtedly improve the squad that struggled so badly for so much of last season.

Zirkzee and De Ligt could be on the way to Manchester United

The club ended the campaign on a high by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, but their league form was far from good enough, while they also exited the Champions League at the group stage.

Zirkzee looks like he’d give Ten Hag’s side more of a goal threat after Rasmus Hojlund struggled to settle in, while it also ended up being a below-par campaign from Marcus Rashford, who might benefit from a different profile of forward to combine with up front.

