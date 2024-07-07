Manchester United have Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee high on their list of transfer targets as talks continue over this potential deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Man Utd were still discussing Zirkzee and need to come to a decision internally about whether or not to proceed with the signing of the Netherlands international.

For now, however, it looks pretty positive for the Red Devils, with Romano explaining that it currently looks like they’d have the edge over AC Milan in pursuit of the 23-year-old due to the fact that they’d be ready to pay the commission required, which is something Milan have not yet been willing or able to do.

Zirkzee looks like an exciting young talent who could majorly strengthen the United attack, but it remains to be seen if they’ll decide to go ahead with him as their priority.

Zirkzee transfer: Man United have Dutchman high on their list

“I can confirm that Joshua Zirkzee remains an important target, he’s high on their list. Between Friday and Saturday there were new contacts between United and the agents of Zirkzee. So, what’s the situation? We know Zirkzee has been on United’s list and that the €40m release clause is there – it’s valid until August, so United have time, but the internal decision will be crucial,” Romano explained.

“United are now advancing in talks with Zirkzee and his agent. Zirkzee already reached an agreement with AC Milan, and Man United would match that proposal with similar numbers, but Milan don’t want to pay the big commission, while United are prepared to meet that number.

“Erik ten Hag wants the player and has been calling Zirkzee on a regular basis, but then other key figures at Old Trafford will also have to decide, such as key figures deciding on transfers like Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell. So, the internal discussion is ongoing, and it’s up to them now to decide if they want to proceed with Zirkzee or go for another player.”