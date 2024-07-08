Arne Slot to give 22-year-old a chance at Liverpool after Reds reject offers from Bundesliga clubs

Arne Slot is set to give Sepp van den Berg a chance to prove himself at Liverpool during their pre-season preparations following the Premier League club rejecting offers from two Bundesliga clubs.

According to The Athletic, Mainz and Wolfsburg have seen their bids for the 22-year-old rejected by the Merseyside club having become interested in the Dutch player following his performances in Germany last season.

Van den Berg enjoyed a successful season on loan at Mainz, where he featured in 33 Bundesliga games for the club, scoring three goals throughout the campaign. The youngster clearly impressed the German outfit as they are eager to sign him permanently ahead of the new season getting underway next month.

The report states that PSV Eindhoven have also shown interest in the Dutch centre-back, who is valued by Liverpool at around £20million.

Van den Berg will be given the chance to prove his worth to Arne Slot during the Reds’ pre-season tour of the United States and after that, the player’s future will be decided.

Arne Slot to assess Sepp van den Berg during Liverpool’s pre-season tour

The Athletic states that Van den Berg has impressed Slot since he returned to Kirkby for pre-season training last week with the Dutch coach believing that the defender’s technical ability went up a level during his time in Germany last season.

The 22-year-old has yet to be given a proper chance at Liverpool as he has spent most of his time out on loan since joining the Merseyside club from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle in 2019.

The centre-back only made four appearances for the Premier League outfit under Jurgen Klopp but Slot may be the coach to put some faith in the Dutch talent

Van den Berg has the entirety of Liverpool’s pre-season tour to win over his new boss and if he does it, then fans of the Merseyside club could see the defender line up in a red shirt throughout the 2024/25 campaign.