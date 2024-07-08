Arsenal make contact with Premier League club for experienced 30-year-old ace

Arsenal are interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is a target for Arsenal as they look to replace Aaron Ramsdale. The Englishman is expected to leave Arsenal this summer in search of regular playing time. David Raya is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club and Ramsdale will not want to stick around as a squad option.

It seems that Arsenal are looking at the 30-year-old Wolves goalkeeper as a potential backup option to Raya.

Bentley has been a backup option for Wolves as well, and he could be keen on a move to Arsenal. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country and the opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive. Wolves are uninterested in selling the player unless there is a substantial offer on the table. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

According to a report from the Athletic, Arsenal have already contacted the Premier League club regarding a move for the 30-year-old Englishman.

Arsenal certainly have the finances to get the deal done, and they should look to follow up on their interest with an official bid in the coming days.

Arsenal need more depth in their squad

They must look to add more quality and depth through their squad if they want to compete with Manchester City once again. The Gunners have missed out on the title in the last two seasons and they will be desperate to go all the way this time around. Although Bentley might not be a regular starter for them, he could be a valuable addition to the first team squad and they could benefit from his experience and quality.

The 30-year-old could be a useful option for Arsenal in the cup games and during rotation.