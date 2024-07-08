Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave the club this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Gunners will demand a substantial amount of money for his services and it remains to be seen if any club is willing to break the bank for the 26-year-old Englishman.

A report from the Sun claims that Arsenal value him at £50 million. There is no doubt that Ramsdale is a quality goalkeeper who has proven himself in the Premier League. However, expecting clubs to pay £50 million for him might not be the best idea.

Clubs are fully aware of the fact that Ramsdale is no longer a starter for the club and he is a backup option for Arsenal. He is desperate to leave the club as well. They will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.

Ramsdale will look to leave Arsenal

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya and he will be looking to play regularly next season. A move away from Arsenal will be a priority for him.

He has proven himself in English football over the years and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for most clubs in the division. The goalkeeper will certainly hope that Arsenal sanction his departure for a reasonable amount of money.

He will not want to sit on the bench at the North London club next season.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper will be hoping to join a club capable of competing at a reasonably high level and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. It is fair to assume that Arsenal will have to lower their demands in order for the move to go through this summer.