What Brian Brobbey has previously said about Arsenal or Manchester United transfer

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is being linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United at the moment after impressing in the Eredivisie and showing himself to be an exciting young talent.

Brobbey scored 22 goals in all competitions last season, and it now makes sense that he could be on the radar of bigger clubs, as Ajax have so often had to sell their talented young players to Europe’s elite.

Brobbey is now being linked with Arsenal and Man Utd by the Sun, who state that Ajax could let the 22-year-old go for around £30million.

The Netherlands international has had stories like this surrounding him for some time, and it’s led to him previously expressing an interest in the likes of Arsenal and United, even if the Sun suggest the Red Devils would be his preferred destination.

Brobbey transfer: Ajax striker has praised Arsenal and Man United

“Arsenal, I think that is a very nice club. If you look at that stadium. A very nice club,” he told NOS Jeugdjournaal.

“But that also applies to Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. I have a contract until 2027. At the moment I am just with Ajax.”

Brobbey could be a useful signing for United, but it may be that they’re going in for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee instead, according to the Daily Mail.

Zirkzee is a similarly talented young attacking player, and so that could mean there’s an advantage for Arsenal in the race for Brobbey, as they also need a signing up front but aren’t being strongly linked with anyone else at the moment.

Arsenal will also continue to monitor RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after showing an interest in him earlier this summer, according to a recent report from The Athletic, but it might be that someone like Brobbey would be worth looking at right now.