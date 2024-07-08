World class star views Arsenal as “clear” transfer preference despite Chelsea links

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori reportedly views Arsenal as his clear preference and they currently seem in control of this transfer saga despite links with other clubs like Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italy international looks a hugely exciting young talent after impressing in Serie A last season and with his national side at Euro 2024, and one imagines he’d be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of football.

Arsenal surely need an upgrade on the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, and it seems things are heading in the right direction with Calafiori, even if it’s not a done deal yet.

See below for Romano’s latest update on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist playing down the talk of competition from the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Bayer Leverkusen as Calafiori favours Arsenal…

??? Riccardo Calafiori’s currently only waiting for Arsenal after personal terms agreed, it’s his clear favorite destination. No talks taking place with PSG, Bayer Leverkusen or Chelsea. ??? https://t.co/rO2qE6J9Ol — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2024

Calafiori is waiting for Arsenal, according to Romano, so one imagines there will be some crucial steps that need to take place now between the Gunners and Bologna to reach an agreement on the overall transfer package.

One imagines Calafiori could also have been a terrific signing for Chelsea this summer, but the Blues are perhaps now looking at an alternative in that position as they close in on Renato Veiga.

Veiga has left FC Basel’s training camp for talks with another club, most likely Chelsea, as reported by the Evening Standard, so it could be that he’s the player the west Londoners have chosen to come in and provide options at both centre-back and left-back.

Arsenal are probably the more tempting destination for someone like Calafiori right now anyway, with Arteta’s side able to offer Champions League football next season, as well as a more realistic shot at winning the Premier League title and other major honours, with Chelsea still building for the future with a talented but inexperienced squad of young players.