Crystal Palace man set for loan spell at AFC Wimbledon

Crystal Palace’s U21 goalkeeper Owen Goodman is set for another loan spell.

As reported by London News Online, the promising shot-stopper will join AFC Wimbledon for the upcoming season, aiming to gain valuable first-team experience to aid his development.

Goodman, who joined Crystal Palace’s academy at the under-13 level, signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021 at the age of 17. He has been a key player in the youth teams, making 24 appearances for the U18s and 23 for the U21s.

Last season, Goodman accumulated significant experience during his loan at Colchester United in League Two, where he featured in 40 matches across all competitions. His performances there showcased his potential and readiness for regular first-team action. (Transfermarkt)

The loan to AFC Wimbledon will see Goodman working under the guidance of former Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson.

With vacancies in the goalkeeper position following the departures of Nik Tzanev and Alex Bass, Goodman is expected to play a pivotal role for AFC Wimbledon.

Crystal Palace view this loan move as crucial for Goodman’s growth, providing him with the opportunity to gain regular playing time and further develop his skills in a competitive setting.

The club believes that this experience will be instrumental in his progress and eventual return to Selhurst Park as a more seasoned and capable goalkeeper.