Crystal Palace plan the signing of £20m Premier League flop

Crystal Palace are ready to head into the transfer market to replace Michael Olise, who has completed his big money move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The Eagles have lost an important player in Olise, who helped Oliver Glasner’s team finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

In 19 Premier League matches last season, Olise scored 10 goals and provided six assists, showing how creativity and finishing skills from the right flank.

The Premier League club have now decided to replace the French winger and they are targeting a move for 26-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr from Ligue 1 club Marseille, according to The Sun.

The south London team has had their sights on Sarr for some time, but he joined Watford in 2019 and that ended any hopes of a move to Crystal Palace.

Sarr, who joined Marseille from Watford last summer, had a strong first season in Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old gained recognition while playing for Watford and Stade Rennais after moving to Europe in July 2016.

Sarr’s tenure with the Hornets, though, came to an end last summer. It makes sense that Crystal Palace would be interested in Ismaila Sarr.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the Eagles have been searching the market for a wide attacker.

The departure of Olise has caused an uncertainty at Crystal Palace, as the team have identified a number of targets to replace the left-footed right-winger.

They can do even better under Glasner the next season if they can successfully replace Olise.