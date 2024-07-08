Everton and West Ham United are locked in a battle to win the race to sign Lyon defender Jake O’Brien.

The Merseyside team may have identified Jarrad Branthwaite’s long-term centre-back partner as they look to reinforce their defensive ranks this summer.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims on his Patreon that Everton are holding onto hope in the fight for O’Brien against Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

It’s time for a new centre-back, but one that is not too expensive and someone who can also play as second choice to James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Lyon defender is valued at £20 million by Everton, but Lyon are eager to seek £30 million for his transfer.

In addition to welcoming Jack Harrison back on loan, the Toffees have added new players in Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye.

The Toffees have no reason not to sign O’Brien ahead of Forest and West Ham.

Nixon claims that if Everton are successful getting O’Brien, Michael Keane’s tenure with the team may come to an end.

He wrote:

‘Sean Dyche’s team rate O’Brien in the £20 million class but the French club want around £30 million which is too much for the Hammers currently.

‘Forest may have a go at that price, with the two clubs on good terms after recent business and a payment plan may be offered that helps them meet the fee.

‘If Everton land O’Brien it could open the door wider for Michael Keane to leave – with several clubs alerted to his potential availability.’

After joining from Burnley in 2017, Keane is about to enter the last year of his contract with the Merseyside club.