Gareth Southgate has major decision to make following latest England fitness news

Gareth Southgate has a huge call to make ahead of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands on Wednesday as his preferred left-back Luke Shaw has declared himself fit to start.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Man United star stated that he is fully fit ahead of the semi-final and that the decision to start him is in the hands of Southgate.

“I think I am [fit enough to start] but obviously, that’s Gareth’s [Southgate] decision. But I feel fit and ready to go,” the defender said via the Daily Mail.

Shaw has missed the majority of the tournament in Germany due to injury but made his return in Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Switzerland. The left-back came on as a 78th-minute substitute for Kieran Trippier and had a positive impact on the game.

The Man United star is Southgate’s preferred left-back but can he play the 28-year-old as he has not played much football since he picked up his hamstring issue back in February?

Should Luke Shaw start for England against the Netherlands?

Before Saturday, Shaw has been out of action since February with his hamstring issue and has played very little football. Although the left-back was good against Switzerland, the defender cannot start in the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old will not be able to last the 90 minutes as it is impossible for him to be fully match-fit and the Man United star would be more useful coming off the bench late in the game.

However, it would not be a surprise if Southgate goes with Shaw from the off and if the Three Lions boss does, England fans should be very worried as that is a matchup Steven Bergwijn or Donyell Malen will fancy.