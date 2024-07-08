Exclusive: European giants speaking to Jadon Sancho’s representatives, Premier League clubs interested

Juventus are one of the clubs trying to complete a deal for Man United’s Jadon Sancho as the Italian giants are in talks with the player’s representatives and the Premier League club to find out the winger’s situation.

The Englishman has no future at the Manchester club following his public feud with Erik ten Hag last season and with the Dutch coach staying at Old Trafford, the Red Devils need to find a way to move the 24-year-old on ahead of the new season getting underway.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund but the German club are unlikely to sign the player on a permanent deal due to the finances involved.

Juventus are following the winger’s situation at Man United closely and are in talks with the Manchester club and the player’s representatives to see what a transfer entails, reports Matteo Moretto.

There are also Premier League teams interested in signing Sancho this summer but the transfer journalist has the feeling that Man United would prefer to send the player abroad.

Juventus in talks with Man United over Jadon Sancho

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has provided an update on Sancho’s situation at Man United and says that the winger is open to joining Juventus for the 2024/25 campaign.

“It’s true that Juventus are following Jadon Sancho, they want him. They are speaking with Manchester United and with his representatives. There are also other clubs in the Premier League and in Europe that want him,” the transfer journalist said.

“In terms of Sancho himself, he is very open to a move to Juventus, but a lot will depend on an agreement being reached between the clubs, because negotiating with Manchester United is not easy, the costs in the Premier League are different compared to elsewhere.

“The feeling I’m getting is that United would rather that he left on loan abroad, it’s an opinion rather than information, but the norm would be that United do not want to strengthen a rival in the Premier League.”