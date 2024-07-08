Jadon Sancho waiting for European giants as Man United winger rejects other offers

Jadon Sancho’s future at Man United remains unresolved ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with the winger said to be waiting for a move to Juventus to materialise.

The 24-year-old has no future at the Manchester club having fallen out with Erik ten Hag last season and with the Dutch coach remaining at Old Trafford, the Premier League giants need to find a way to move Sancho on.

The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund where he impressed in a black and yellow shirt. The Man United star produced two goals and three assists across 12 Bundesliga games, while also doing his part in helping the German club reach the Champions League final.

This has attracted the interest of several clubs but few may be able to sign the player as Man United are seeking a transfer fee of at least £40m.

Dortmund will be interested in bringing Sancho back to Germany but they will not be able to match the Red Devils’ asking price, as well as the player’s high wages. However, the English winger may already have his heart set on another move.

Is Man United’s Jadon Sancho waiting for Juventus?

Juventus are another club interested in signing Sancho this summer and according to Alfredo Pedulla, the winger is waiting for the Serie A side and has rejected offers from other clubs in order to make the move happen.

It remains to be seen if the Italian giants can get a deal for the Man United star done as they also have financial issues holding them back.

A move to Italy would be interesting for Sancho and he would be joining a squad that is about to start a journey with a very exciting coach in Thiago Motta. In order to make this happen, Man United might have to accept a lower transfer fee, but it remains to be seen if the Manchester club would be willing to do that.