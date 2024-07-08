Club president Joan Laporta has dropped the biggest hint yet that Barcelona could pursue a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

Proven by their failure to keep hold of club legend Lionel Messi three years ago, Barcelona have been battling to comply with financial regulations.

Barcelona hint at Nico Williams transfer

However, hope the club can make at least one marquee signing this summer has been restored after Laporta admitted that when it comes to the possibility of signing Williams, the club ‘can make it happen’.

“I like Nico [Williams], a lot. I can say that financially we can make it happen,” he told Catalunya Radio, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s [the] result of work that has been done over all these years to reach this point. We could, of course, face a signing of this level.”

Currently enjoying a hugely successful spell for Spain, Williams, 21, who is now preparing for a blockbuster semi-final against France, has been one of Espana’s standout performers during this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Helping to fire Luis de la Fuente’s side to the semi-finals, the talented 21-year-old has already contributed to two of his nation’s goals, including a 75th minute strike against Georgia in the Last 16 knockout round.

Domestically, the winger also enjoyed an excellent individual campaign. Despite being one of Bilbao’s youngest players, Williams, who scored five and assisted 14 goals, proved pivotal in the club’s fifth-place La Liga finish.

He has three years left on his contract, and, according to Transfermarkt, is valued at £50 million (€60 million).