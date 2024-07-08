Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is on the brink of transferring to Real Betis.

After spending the last 18 months on loan at AS Roma, Llorente has garnered significant interest from top clubs, including Roma and Real Betis.

During his loan spell at AS Roma, Llorente made a substantial impact, prompting the Serie A club to consider a permanent move.

However, due to financial constraints, Roma couldn’t finalise the transfer. Despite Roma’s interest, the move didn’t materialise, opening the door for Real Betis to make their move.

Llorente has expressed his desire to leave Leeds United this summer, and the club have been willing to accommodate his request.

Leeds United are keen on generating substantial funds before June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability Rules. This transfer aligns with the club’s financial strategy and helps streamline their squad.

Real Betis’ bid and Llorente’s future

Real Betis has come forward with an improved bid, successfully finalising a deal over £2.5m for Llorente.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Betis expect to have Llorente available for their pre-season tour on Wednesday, July 10.

This move marks a new chapter in Llorente’s career, as he prepares to join the La Liga side.

Leeds United’s Championship campaign

Under Daniel Farke, Leeds United had a strong season in the Championship, narrowly missing out on direct promotion by finishing third.

Their hopes were dashed in the play-offs by Southampton, who secured promotion to the Premier League.

Despite this setback, Leeds United remain focused on strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.