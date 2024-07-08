Leicester frontrunners to land Portugal striker

Leicester City are planning for their transfer business under new manager Steve Cooper.

After the departure of Enzo Maresca from the club to join Chelsea, their summer started off in uncertain circumstances.

However, they have wasted no time in appointing Cooper, who has prior experience in the Premier League.

Now they are targeting players in the market to prolong their stay in the top flight of England.

Tiago Gouveia of Benfica and his teammate Florentino Luís have been linked to Leicester City.

The Benfica winger managed to finish the season with four goals and four assists.

As per O Jogo via Sport Witness, Gouveia is reportedly in the picture to join the Foxes with recently promoted Southampton also interested in the player.

Gouveia is valued at €5 million per Transfermarkt and and his current deal with the club runs until 2028.

According to the report, eight players, including forward Florentino Luís, have drawn attention from England for the Portuguese club.

Leicester City are keen to address their midfield and attacking issues as the new season promises to be a difficult one with the club having lost two of their important recent figures in Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.