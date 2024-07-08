Liverpool closing in on a stunning deal to sign attacker from Chelsea; Romano says deal to be completed soon

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Chelsea’s highly-rated young talent Rio Ngumoha.

The 15-year-old is considered one of the most promising prospects in the country, and Liverpool are prepared to break their historical academy wage structure to secure his services.

Liverpool close to signing Chelsea starlet

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to completing the deal for Ngumoha, who is set to leave Chelsea’s academy.

Romano shared the update on his X account, stating:

“EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy. #LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club. Deal set to be completed soon.”

Chelsea have a history of letting go of some of their finest talents, who later become top-class players.

Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah, and Jamal Musiala are recent examples of players who left Chelsea only to become world-class superstars.

They have also recently let Michael Olise leave, who is now one of the highyl sought after players in the league. Other notable names include Decland Rice, Nathan Ake, and Tariq Lamptey.

Will Rio Ngumoha go onto become another one of their regrets?