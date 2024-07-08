Liverpool eyeing up move for former Everton man to fill key position

Liverpool are still in the process of recruiting a first-team coach and the Merseyside club are considering a move for former Everton star Johnny Heitinga.

The 40-year-old is being considered for the role, reports The Athletic, having left West Ham at the end of last season. The Dutch coach was part of David Moyes’ staff at the Hammers but left the London club when the Scotsman’s reign came to an end.

Heitinga has also coached at various levels with Ajax and a move to Liverpool would be a huge step for his career.

The Dutch coach has confirmed to De Telegraaf that discussions are ongoing about joining Arne Slot’s coaching staff, with the 40-year-old saying via James Pearce: “The only thing I can say now is that I have been approached and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in talks.”

Slot’s coaching staff at Anfield is starting to come together, with The Athletic also reporting that former Manchester City analyst and coach Aaron Briggs is joining the Premier League giants as the Merseyside club’s new elite development coach — filling the role vacated by Vitor Matos at the end of last season.

What is expected of Liverpool this season?

With all these changes happening at Liverpool, it is hard to predict how the Reds will perform this season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Pre-season will be crucial for Slot as he implements his ideas to his new players, however, that will be disrupted as a result of players coming back late due to their participation in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Despite all this, Liverpool are expected to have a strong campaign but will they be challenging for the Premier League title? only time will tell.