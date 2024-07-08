Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Liverpool are keen on signing the 24-year-old attacker and they will face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham hotspur.

According to a report from Milliyet, the Turkish international is valued at €30 million and it is fair to assume that the three English clubs will be able to afford him this summer.

Yilmaz has impressed in the Turkish league with Galatasaray and his performances have been quite impressive with Turkey in the European Championships as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him and the 24-year-old will look to prove himself at the highest level. He has picked up 7 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this past season.

Although he is naturally a right sided winger, he has the ability to operate on the left as well. His versatility will be an added bonus. Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas, especially if players like Luis Diaz leave the club. Mohamed Salah will be a free agent next summer as well.

Man United and Tottenham keen on Baris Alper Yilmaz

Meanwhile, Manchester United might need to bring in a replacement for Jadon Sancho who is expected to leave the club permanently this summer. The Turkish winger could be a useful acquisition.

At Tottenham, he will add more depth and quality in the final third. The North London club need a deeper squad to do well in the Premier League and in the Europa League next season.

The reported asking price seems quite affordable and the 24-year-old Turkish international could prove to be a bargain at that price. It will be interesting to see which of the three English clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player in the coming weeks.