Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Norwegian winger Andreas Schjelderup.

The 20-year-old Benfica winger was on loan at the Danish club Nordsjaelland last season and he had an impressive campaign with them, scoring 10 goals and picking up 11 assists in all competitions.

According to a report from Portuguese publication O Jogo, his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. The 20-year-old winger is highly rated at the Portuguese club and he might not be a cheap acquisition. Benfica are under no pressure to sell the player and he has a long-term contract with them.

In addition to that, the player has a €100 million release clause and Liverpool could be priced out of the move if Benfica decide to demand his buyout clause in full.

Schjelderup joined Benfica in January 2023, but he struggled for regular game time at the club. He was eventually loaned back to Nordsjaelland last summer and he was outstanding for them in the Danish league.

Andreas Schjelderup would be a future investment for Liverpool

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the wide areas and the 20-year-old would be a quality long-term investment for them. The left sided winger will add goals and creativity to the side. His pace and flair will add some much-needed cutting edge and unpredictability to the side as well.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for the player, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool come forward with an official proposal to sign him. He would be a long-term investment for them. Regular football in England could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Joao Neves and Orkun Kokcu from Benfica as well.