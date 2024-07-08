Liverpool want Man United target to partner Van Dijk in defense next season

The rebuild is underway at Anfield as new manager Arne Slot is making moves in the transfer market.

The Dutch manager has been linked with a number of players this summer as he prepares the team to challenge for titles next season.

In attack, Anthony Gordon’s name has been paired with the Reds as for the midfield area, Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Now, to strengthen the defense, the Reds are being linked with Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, who is a long time Manchester United transfer target.

According to Tutto Juve, the Merseyside club want the Brazilian international as they are looking to add a player who can partner Virgil Van Dijk in defense.

The Reds need a new defender after Joel Matip’s exit from the club following the expiry of his contract.

The report mentions that the Italian giants value their centre-back at £59m and clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in his services.

After joining Juventus, the defender has made 83 appearances for the Bianconeri, contributing eight goals and playing a huge part in their Coppa Italia win.

With the Brazilian’s team out of the Copa America already after losing against Uruguay, his future can now be sorted with some of the biggest clubs in the world looking to secure his services.

Liverpool’s current centre-back options apart from Van Dijk include Jarrell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool need a reliable Van Dijk partner

However, Gomez and Konate have faced fitness issues throughout their careers and it will not be wise for the club to heavily rely on them going into the new season.

As for Quansah, he is still young and needs time to develop to become a regular starter at the club.

Hence, targeting Bremer makes sense and Liverpool should not waste time in bringing him to Anfield ahead of their rivals.

Bremer and Van Dijk can give the new manager a solid foundation in defense with both players experienced having performed at the top level for years.