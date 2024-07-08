Liverpool have been told how much they need to pay sign Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon

A new era is already underway at Anfield with manager Arne Slot taking charge of the club following Jurgen Klopp’s surprising exit.

The Dutch manager is now identifying transfer targets this summer in order to improve the level of the team and challenge for trophies again.

As per the Daily Mail, Liverpool were offered the opportunity to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer.

The Magpies were looking to sell players in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, after the sales of Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, their financial concerns have been eased and they are not desperate to sell players now.

Gordon keeps getting linked to a move to Anfield with his head reportedly turned by Liverpool’s interest.

If the Merseyside club want to sign the pacey winger, they would have to match Newcastle United’s high valuation.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport:

“As soon as the Anderson and Minteh deals happened, the door was shut. Now Newcastle view Gordon as near untouchable. So, the only way the Liverpool move will happen is if they meet the £100million valuation.

“Liverpool sources had always indicated, long before the deadline, that as much as they liked the player, they were not prepared to do that. I think Gordon will come back from the Euros and have to put his head down and focus on Newcastle.

“I think we should say as well, as much as Liverpool is indeed a move that Gordon would relish, he’s not unhappy at Newcastle, either.”

Liverpool should stay away from Anthony Gordon move

It does not make sense for Liverpool to sign Gordon for that amount, considering they already have wide options like Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah at the club.

Even if they want to sign him, the Magpies have no intention of selling the England international, who has quickly become one of their most important players.

The Reds need a new defensive midfielder and a central defender and that is where most of their transfer budget should be spent.

Slot wants to build a team that can end Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League, just like his predecessor Klopp did a few years ago.

