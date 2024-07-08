Liverpool have been told how much they need to pay sign Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon

A new era is already underway at Anfield with manager Arne Slot taking charge of the club following Jurgen Klopp’s surprising exit.

The Dutch manager is now identifying transfer targets this summer in order to improve the level of the team and challenge for trophies again.

As per the Daily Mail, Liverpool were offered the opportunity to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer.

The Magpies were looking to sell players in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, after the sales of Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, their financial concerns have been eased and they are not desperate to sell players now.

Gordon keeps getting linked to a move to Anfield with his head reportedly turned by Liverpool’s interest.

If the Merseyside club want to sign the pacey winger, they would have to match Newcastle United’s high valuation.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport:

“As soon as the Anderson and Minteh deals happened, the door was shut. Now Newcastle view Gordon as near untouchable. So, the only way the Liverpool move will happen is if they meet the £100million valuation.

The Reds need a new defensive midfielder and a central defender and that is where most of their transfer budget should be spent.

Slot wants to build a team that can end Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League, just like his predecessor Klopp did a few years ago.