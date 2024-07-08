Liverpool reject bid from Turkish outfit in attempt to sign 2020/21 hero

Liverpool have rejected a bid of £4m from Turkish club Trabzonspor for defender Nat Phillips as the Reds hold out for a higher offer for the centre-back.

The Premier League club value the 27-year-old around £8m and are in no rush to sell the player for anything less, reports The Athletic.

Phillips is expected to complete a permanent move away from Anfield this summer as the defender has just one year remaining on his current deal.

The centre-back spent the last campaign on loan with Celtic and Cardiff City as he has found it hard to hold down a place in the Merseyside club’s first-team squad. A permanent transfer is best for the Liverpool player’s career and there is not only interest from Turkey but also the Championship, with Burnley one of the teams keeping an eye on his situation.

Phillips is said to be weighing up his options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as his next club could make or break his career.

Liverpool set to part ways with 2020/21 hero Nat Phillips

Phillips has been at Liverpool since 2016 having joined the Reds’ youth academy from Bolton, with his best period in a red shirt coming during the 2020/21 campaign as the 27-year-old became a hero as the Merseyside club suffered an injury crisis at centre-back.

The central defender played 20 games during that turbulent campaign as Jurgen Klopp’s men somehow qualified for the Champions League and it was a season where the Englishman scored his first goal for the Reds in a Premier League match with Burnley.

Liverpool fans will always remember Phillips for that season and they will wish him the best as he continues searching for a new club ahead of the season getting underway.