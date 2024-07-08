Liverpool unlikely to bid for Newcastle United star this summer

Despite being admirers, Liverpool, according to recent reports, are not expected to bid for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to the NY Times, who claim the Reds will not make any formal offers to sign the former Everton winger due to Newcastle’s high valuation.

Currently away on international duty with England and preparing to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for a huge semi-final clash against the Netherlands on Wednesday, Gordon, 23, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times.

And although the 23-year-old is far from a nailed-on senior international starter, the Magpies will be aware of his rising reputation.

Recently linked with a surprise switch to Anfield, Gordon, who is a boyhood Liverpool fan, has seen his future speculated. However, still with two years left on his Newcastle deal following his switch from Goodison Park 18 months ago, the energetic forward is in no position to force a move.

And for Newcastle, this is good news as the club cannot afford to lose another one of their best players in the same window Bruno Guimaraes has seen his £100 million release clause expire.