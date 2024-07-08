Pep Guardiola open to axing £100 million star after partying concerns emerge

Manchester City are reportedly open to selling one of their first-team attackers due to off-field concerns.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Cityzens have ‘taken a dim view’ of Jack Grealish’s partying antics.

Known for his cheeky-chappy personality, Grealish is often pictured front and centre of any celebrations. However, while some fans have embraced the 28-year-old’s fun-loving nature, the club, according to these latest reports, do not appreciate the forward’s drinking habits.

Aston Villa linked with re-signing Jack Grealish

Consequently, and in addition to a poor individual campaign last season, Grealish is facing the axe by Pep Guardiola.

Although City won’t allow the Englishman to leave for significantly less than the £100 million they paid for him three years ago, there is optimism former club Aston Villa are considering offering their old captain a way back to the Midlands.

Since joining the eight-time Premier League winners, Grealish, who has already lifted seven major trophies, including the 2022-23 Champions League, has scored 14 goals and registered 18 assists in 125 games in all competitions.

Grealish is currently valued at around £50 million (TM), but still has three years still left on his deal, so it remains to be seen what kind of offer Unai Emery’s side may make their domestic rivals.