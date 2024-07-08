Pep Guardiola open to axing £100 million star after partying concerns emerge

Manchester City are reportedly open to selling one of their first-team attackers due to off-field concerns.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Cityzens have ‘taken a dim view’ of Jack Grealish’s partying antics.

Known for his cheeky-chappy personality, Grealish is often pictured front and centre of any celebrations. However, while some fans have embraced the 28-year-old’s fun-loving nature, the club, according to these latest reports, do not appreciate the forward’s drinking habits.

Aston Villa linked with re-signing Jack Grealish

Consequently, and in addition to a poor individual campaign last season, Grealish is facing the axe by Pep Guardiola.

Jack Grealish back to Aston Villa?

Although City won’t allow the Englishman to leave for significantly less than the £100 million they paid for him three years ago, there is optimism former club Aston Villa are considering offering their old captain a way back to the Midlands.

Since joining the eight-time Premier League winners, Grealish, who has already lifted seven major trophies, including the 2022-23 Champions League, has scored 14 goals and registered 18 assists in 125 games in all competitions.

Grealish is currently valued at around £50 million (TM), but still has three years still left on his deal, so it remains to be seen what kind of offer Unai Emery’s side may make their domestic rivals.

