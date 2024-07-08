Manchester City could be tempted into selling two of their most senior and influential players this summer.

That is the view of the Cityzens’ former financial advisor Stefan Borson, who has admitted the likes of Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne could leave the Etihad this summer in favour of lucrative transfers to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Although Ederson, 30, still has two years left on his contract, De Bruyne, 33, is entering the final 12 months of his, and yet to be offered a renewal, the Belgium international now faces an uncertain future.

Man City tipped to sell Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi clubs

City also have a history of selling some of their best talent to the Middle East with Riyad Mahrez making the switch to Al-Ahli last summer, and Borson believes this year could see at least one more high profile departure.

“City showed last summer with the sale of Mahrez that, if they get the right price, they are prepared to sell and go again with the squad rebuild,” he told Football Insider.

“It will depend on whether City can get the fees they want. But it does look like Ederson certainly seems to be quite keen on a move.

“There are also rumours that there has been an offer for Kevin De Bruyne, which would clearly be quite a big move. City would probably demand quite a big fee, but he only has a year left on his contract.”

Ederson is rumoured to be a top target for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, with De Bruyne thought to be attracting interest from Al Ittihad.

Should the pair leave the Etihad this summer, regardless of their age, City will be a worse team for it. The pair have played a huge part in the team’s success in recent years; boasting 31 winner’s medals between them, including a remarkable treble just over 12 months ago.