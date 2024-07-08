Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on signing the Ajax forward Brian Brobbey this summer.

A report from the Sun claims that the two clubs are keen on the 22-year-old Dutch international and he could cost around £30 million this summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows the player well having worked with him during their time together at Ajax, and it remains to be seen whether he can facilitate a move for the striker this summer.

The Dutch international striker scored 21 goals last season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United. They need more quality and depth in the attack and the 22-year-old could share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United signed the Denmark international last summer and he has had an impressive debut campaign with them. However, he needs more support in the attack next season and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can bring in a quality partner for him.

Brian Brobbey keen on Premier League move

Clubs from other European leagues are keen on signing the Ajax attack as well, but he has his heart set on a move to the Premier League. He has previously expressed his admiration towards Manchester United and Arsenal as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to bring in a quality striker as well. Gabriel Jesus was quite underwhelming for them last season and the Brazilian international will have to be replaced if Arsenal are serious about winning major trophies. Signing a more reliable goalscorer should be a top priority for Mikel Arteta.

Brobbey certainly fits the profile and he could prove to be useful acquisition for both Premier Premier League clubs. The two clubs have the financial resources to pay the £30 million asking price as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.